Is Big Brother 23 new tonight on CBS, delayed by NFL? (September 12)







Is Big Brother 23 new tonight on CBS — or, is the reality show delayed by NFL football? We know that there will be questions about that. It’s hard for there not to be when we’re now in the thick of September.

The first thing that is worth pointing out here is, of course, the fact that everything is subject to change. Be prepared for that over the course of the next few hours, and we’ll have updates as we get closer and closer to primetime.

For the time being, here is what we know for sure: The earliest Big Brother 23 will kick off is at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time. The time is to accommodate the broadcast of the Kansas City Chiefs – Cleveland Browns game in most of the country, or at least on the East Coast and the Central Time Zone. This delayed scheduling is something that we tend to see throughout the fall on CBS, and it carries over straight to December for many of their shows.

If football runs long (and it often does), don’t be surprised if there are some further delays thrown in here, as well. Rest assured, though, that the show will eventually air and in it, you’ll get a chance to see the new Head of Household Competition following the Double Eviction. That HoH will make their nominations at the end of the episode.

