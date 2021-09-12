Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Veto aftermath; Tiffany’s push







Last night in the Big Brother 23 house the latest Power of Veto Competition took place, and that is setting up for a day full of potential campaigns!

Want a quick reset? Here you go. Kyland won Head of Household, nominated Tiffany and Hannah, and then ended up also winning the Veto. He’s put himself in a great spot in terms of having a resume, but he’s also going to be a big threat from here on out. No matter what he chooses to do this week, we really think he’s just going to need to win out to have a shot at making it to the end.

So is Tiffany the right target at the moment? She is the best strategic player remaining, so in that sense, she’s a huge threat to win. However, Kyland doesn’t know that Xavier is an attorney who can probably frame a really good argument if he’s there at the final two. If Kyland does nominate Xavier as a replacement nominee he likely goes, so it’s worth considering that to make his road to winning comps a little easier.

Tiffany late last night did her best to promise Kyland everything in the world, saying that she wants to work with him and doesn’t have many other options beyond working with him. She emphasized how big of a threat Xavier is and how he’ll easily win if he’s sitting in the final two. She even apologized for being so brutal about Sarah Beth! She did just about everything to swallow her pride and campaign. Hannah’s planning to push Kyland later by promising him the world, though she plans on targeting either him or Xavier provided she wins Head of Household next.

