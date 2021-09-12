MTV VMAs 2021: Start time, lineup of performers, live stream info







Tonight marks the 2021 MTV VMAs coming on TV, so what do you want to know about it in advance? Consider this piece your source!

It makes sense to kick things off here by reminding you that once upon a time, the Video Music Awards were a necessary part of pop culture. It was pretty hard to imagine the music industry without them! This is where artists made big statements and had iconic performances. We’re sure that there will still be a number of buzzworthy moments, but there is no denying that it doesn’t draw the same attention it once did. Consider that a product of there being SO many more options out there for people looking for entertainment — it’s always hurt the show that it airs against the NFL and that remains the case now.

The show will begin (of course) on MTV starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, with a pre-show set to come on 90 minutes before that at 6:30. Doja Cat is the host of the festivities this time around, and some of the presenters include Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, AJ McLean, Ashanti, Avril Lavigne, Billie Eilish, Billy Porter, Conor McGregor, Cyndi Lauper, Fat Joe, Hailey Bieber, Halle Bailey, Ja Rule, Lance Bass, Megan Fox, Nick Lachey, Rita Ora, Simone Biles, and Travis Barker. Basically this is as big of a mix of stars past and present as you’re going to find.

As for the performers, Normani was recently announced to be joining Camila Cabello, Chlöe, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Kacey Musgraves, Lil Nas X, Machine Gun Kelly, Shawn Mendes, Olivia Rodrigo and Twenty One Pilots. No surprise here that there are a lot of notable names in the bunch, and all of them will try to make a big impression.

What about a live stream?

There is no authorized free stream for users out there; however, if you have a cable package there should be some streaming options at your disposal. Check with your local provider here in the United States.

