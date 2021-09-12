Blue Bloods season 12: How should they use Joe Hill moving forward?







At the time of this writing, we should note that it’s not 100% confirmed that Joe Hill will be a major part of Blue Bloods season 12. As a matter of fact, it’s not even confirmed that he will make an appearance!

Do we think that we’ll see him at some point, though? Our answer would be a pretty simple “yes.” At the end of season 11 we saw Joe back with the Reagans and on far better terms after they worked in order to save his life. We know that he’s a good cop; he’s just also one who wants to make a name for himself separate from his family. He’s had a chance now to come to terms with who is around him and thanks to that, can start to look more towards his own future.

Our thinking now is that moving into season 12, the door is more open to use Joe as a utility player on this show. Maybe Jamie or Danny have a use for a skilled cop to go undercover, or someone who can hit the streets in a way that either one of them cannot. We could see them calling Joe in for a favor, or even finding some time to bond with him away from the job.

So how many appearances do we think the writers would give Will Hochman? We’d love to see him a good five or six times this season but realistically, somewhere within the 2-3 range feels a little more feasible. We just how that we get him around more than we had Nicky last season, as she only briefly turned up over the course of the entire year. (For the record, we’re also hoping Sami Gayle turns up more this season than what we’ve seen from her in the past.)

What do you most want to see when it comes to Joe Hill on Blue Bloods season 12?

