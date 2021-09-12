





Is Yellowstone season 4 new tonight on the Paramount Network? Are we getting closer to seeing the Dutton family back on TV again?

It goes without saying obviously, but we’re eager to get new episodes of the show as soon as possible! This is one of cable’s biggest shows, and we’re gearing up for a season that is about rich, layered, and powerful material. Think in terms of family, revenge, heartbreak, and tradition rolled all into one. With the shocking ending of season 3 in mind, we’re going to have a thrill ride take place on this show from the opening minutes onward.

Now, obviously, is where we have some of the bad news: There is no new episode of the show tonight. As a matter of fact, we still have more than a month and a half to go until Yellowstone airs again. Sunday, November 7 is the premiere date, and we do imagine that there’s going to be all sorts of big stuff teased in between and now and then.

So what do we want to see? In particular, we’re thinking about stuff that puts the Dutton family at the center of everything. Sure, we know that the network wants to keep who died between John, Beth, and Kayce a secret — if any of them are actually dead. However, we do think that there’s a chance that we’ll see more previews and teasers setting the stage for what all of their fates could be on the show down the road, provided that they survive. We know that all of them have an important role to play within the operations of the ranch, and we think it’d be smart for the network to remind us of that. The more promo around the Dutton family in particular, and the more that we’ll realize how devastating it will be if one of them is gone.

Of course, we still have a hard time imagining that John is dead … what is the show without Kevin Costner? It’s certainly not the same.

What do you want to see on Yellowstone season 4, especially with some of the Duttons in particular?

