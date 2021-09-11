9-1-1 season 5 premiere spoilers: First details surface for ‘Panic’







Just in case you were wondering what the mood is going to be for the 9-1-1 season 5 premiere, the episode’s title says a lot in “Panic.” This is going to be a big, chaotic episode where you can probably expect a lot of stuff to hit the fan. There’s the power outage that you’ve been hearing about for weeks on end, and you’re combining that with some of the stories left over from the end of season 4. We’ve found over the years that 9-1-1 premieres serve two different purposes: Tying up loose ends and also setting the stage for big-time disasters. We tend to think something similar is going to happen here.

Want to get a few more details now all about what to expect on the 9-1-1 season 5 premiere? Then we suggest that you go ahead and view the attached synopsis:

A series of ransomware threats leads to an overabundance of emergencies for the 118, including a medevac helicopter crash at a hospital and an air-traffic control tower system failure. Meanwhile Athena must revisit her traumatic attack when the case of the realtor serial rapist goes to trial, Eddie suffers a health scare and Maddie’s postpartum depression worsens in the all-new “Panic” Season Five premiere episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, Sept. 20 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-501) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

There is a lot to be worried about based on these details alone — why do Athena, Eddie, and Maddie all have to be going through big, emotional events all at once? We’ll watch these situations unfold over the course of the hour and we can hope that through the first few episodes, there will be a glimmer of optimism. Given that there’s SO much darkness in the real world right now, we tend to look for a little bit of light from all of our TV shows.

