When Calls the Heart season 9 spoilers: BTS teases and flashbacks







As so many of you probably know at this point, When Calls the Heart season 9 is very much in the throws of production! At this point we have to imagine that multiple episodes are wrapped, at least for the cast and crew filming them on set. Progress is being made as we lead up to a premiere in early 2022.

So while you wait for some premiere-date news, let’s dive into some new Erin Krakow content! First, take a look at a new image of her, in costume, at the show’s outdoor set in British Columbia. Her and the rest of the cast has been rather kind to share these during production; they also do a good job of doing so without spoilers.

At this point, we think that a lot of people have a pretty firm grasp on what season 9 of the series will be about; Elizabeth continuing her work in Hope Valley while also building something new with Lucas. We’ll just have to see how this relationship progresses over time.

Now, let’s dive a little bit into the past. Check out what Krakow shared recently featuring herself and former co-star Lori Loughlin! This is from the very first scene they shot together all the way back in season 1, which feels both like forever ago and relatively close in the rear-view mirror.

We know that Abigail was a part of the When Calls the Heart world for a long time but since her departure, there has been no evidence that Loughlin will ever return to the show. Given that the Hallmark Channel went so far as to edit her out of scenes, it’s hard to imagine a situation where she comes back anytime soon.

