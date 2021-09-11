Stargirl season 2 spoilers: When will you actually see Eclipso?







We knew entering Stargirl season 2 that Eclipso was going to be one of the Big Bads. Yet, at the same time we’ve yet to see him in the flesh! The character has certainly had somewhat of a role, but it’s been more of a psychological role than anything else.

Rest assured, though, that as the remainder of the season airs, things will start to change. In a recent interview with TVLine showrunner Geoff Johns noted that you will see the character in physical form a little later in the season, and there is a reason for the current slow-burn strategy:

“You will see Nick Tarabay in his horrifying makeup, but we wanted to build to that moment. So that when he finally does set foot in Blue Valley for real, and you see him manifest, it felt deserved, it felt scary, and it felt like everything had changed. And I think when people see that episode, hopefully they’ll be both happy and scared.”

We do really love the idea of Johns and the writers showcasing the fear in particular when it comes to this character; after all, it could help for him to stand out amidst the pack! We’ve seen a lot of cheesy villains on comic-book shows over the years and there needs to be real stakes with some of them. Even if you hate them, it’s important to think that they could actually claim the life of an important character. While it’s clear to us that nothing is going to happen to Courtney (you can’t have Stargirl without her), we’re at the same time worried for just about everyone else in her orbit. This is a character who will mean business and is more powerful than just about anyone else out there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Stargirl right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Stargirl season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are some other updates coming and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







