America’s Got Talent finale: Is Brooke Simpson or Josh Blue the favorite?







The America’s Got Talent finale will kick off this Tuesday on NBC, and we’re more confident than ever this is one of the strangest seasons on record. We can’t remember the last time that there wasn’t anything close to a top favorite entering the final round. (Even the seasons the favorite didn’t win, there was still a favorite entering the finale.)

Why is this year so weird? A few weeks ago, we would’ve said that World Taekwondo Demonstration Team would end up taking home the title — yet, they barely made it to the finale! Then, we would’ve argued for Victory Brinker, and she found herself in the same exact position. Jimmie Herrod is a talented singer and yet, he needed a Save to get here. Add to all of this the fact that Nightbirde probably would be the favorite right now had she been able to continue in the competition.

So who could actually win this time around? We’ll get more into it in the rankings on Monday, but it may be a race between a few different acts. We understand the temptation to say that Aiden Bryant or the Northwell Nurse Choir could win the show, but remember that no choir or acrobatic act has ever won America’s Got Talent before. Dustin Tavella has a strong sentimental angle to what he does, but we don’t think he’s as strong as some other magicians we’ve seen over the years.

In our mind, the top two contenders have to be comedian Josh Blue and singer Brooke Simpson, with Brooke probably being the overall favorite. Like choirs and acrobats, a comedian has never won America’s Got Talent before — Josh does have an enormous following because of his time on Last Comic Standing, but so does Brooke thanks to her time on The Voice. Both of them are enormously popular, but we give the edge to Brooke because singers often win AGT and she’s also delivered some flawless vocals as of late. She feels like one of the few singers on this show who could come off and be a legitimate star.

