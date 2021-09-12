Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale







As you prepare for Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 9 on Starz next week, we hope you’re set for everything to go to another level. This is the penultimate episode of the season! What happens here is going to directly carry over to the finale and we’re just crossing our fingers for some big stuff.

Given that this is a show within the Power universe, you almost have to guarantee that big stuff is coming; it’d be hard to imagine anything with this show going out with a whimper.

Want to get a few more details about Raising Kanan episode 9 and some of what could be coming? We suggest that you take a look at the synopsis below:

As Lou recovers in the hospital, Marvin seeks revenge. Feeling the pressure, Raq turns to Kanan to take out the biggest threat to their family.

To us, it feels right now that the Marvin – revenge mission is going to be one of the top stories of this hour. How in the world can it not be? Very few things are as entertaining as an old-fashioned revenge story and we’re curious already to see how everyone’s going to bounce back from this latest chapter in an ongoing war. Prepare yourself accordingly…

