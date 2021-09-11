Grey’s Anatomy season 18: Jesse Williams open to Jackson return







Could Jesse Williams return to Grey’s Anatomy at some point in season 18? While we don’t get the sense that Jackson Avery will be back full-time at any point in the near future, there could be more opportunities to see him.

The one reason we feel fairly confident about that is rather simple: Jesse himself seems to be open to the idea.

Before we go further, watch our review of the Grey's Anatomy season 17 finale below! It does, after all, serve as a great way to prepare for what's next.

In a new interview with HollywoodLife, Williams had the following to say about making another appearance, presumably to get a check-in on where things are going for Jackson and April as they work at the foundation:

“I love my people there, my character, and it could be really cool to have a check-in and see what he and April are up to. I’d be interested in that for sure.”

We aren’t altogether shocked by this; after all, there was no bad blood between Williams and Grey’s Anatomy. He had been on the show for the long run and in the end, departing gives him the opportunity to do a number of different things. He can spread his wings and eventually return whenever there’s a good story for him. He also hasn’t ruled out a Jackson/April spin-off, but that’s mostly theoretical and it’s hard to know if or when that could ever happen.

The most important thing to note here is simply that Grey’s Anatomy season 18 is slated to premiere later this month on ABC.

Do you want to see more of Jesse Williams on Grey’s Anatomy season 18?

