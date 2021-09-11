The Boys season 3: As filming ends, when will it premiere?







Earlier this week, we shared the news that The Boys season 3 production had wrapped for Jensen Ackles. Now, we’re seeing the same thing be true for a number of the show’s main cast members. We know that this was the most challenging period yet for the bulk of the cast and crew, and of course we know that it will take some time for these episodes to be put together after the fact.

So how long are we talking about here? There’s certainly a lot that we’ll be getting into within this piece.

With the slow way that The Boys is seemingly rolling out content right now, we’d say to go ahead and rule out all possibility that the show is going to air new episodes anytime soon. If we’re lucky, we’re going to have a chance to see it back in 2022. Amazon Prime seems to be taking its time on their promotional rollout, and we also know that The Boys in particular has a months-long post-production window that is needed in order to properly edit together their episodes.

Is it possible that we could have a premiere at the end of the year? In theory sure, but we’d rather see the team behind their scenes move things along slowly for the sake of not rushing anything. We’re not sure that the series has ever had more momentum coming off of a fantastic and surprising Emmy nomination. It’s certainly deserving, but the idea of the Television Academy caring about superhero shows is still somewhat new to us.

