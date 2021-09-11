Law & Order: SVU season 23 premiere spoilers: Loyalties tested







NBC made us wait a little while to get some of the first official details for the Law & Order: SVU season 23 premiere. Luckily, we’re happy to have them today!

The first thing to note here is, of course, the title: “And the Empire Strikes Back.” Obviously, that’s meant to be a Star Wars reference, but there will be so much more context when this hour actually arrives on Thursday, September 23. (Remember, this is the first half of a two-hour premiere. The second hour is titled “Never Turn Your Back on Them.”)

Curious to get a few more details on the story that’s coming? Then be sure to check out the full Law & Order: SVU season 23 premiere synopsis now:

As the investigation into a sex-for-housing scheme expands, Benson’s loyalty to Garland is tested. Rollins and Carisi try to keep their witnesses on board when a powerful congressman is identified as a suspect. Guest starring Ben Rappaport, Terry Serpico and Octavio Pisano.

Most of this charts with the news that is already out there that Demore Barnes will be leaving the show as a series regular. However, there’s nothing in here that indicates the impending/surprising exit of Jamie Gray Hyder, who plays of course the character of Kat. We would imagine that what happens in the premiere will carry over into episode 2, and it may take both actors to spell all of this out entirely.

While the case will take center stage over these two hours, we’re sure that a few personal nuggets on these characters will be discussed at some point. It’s hard, after all, to think about the future of SVU at the moment without thinking about Rollins and Carisi. Does their personal relationship end up changing the job in any way?

