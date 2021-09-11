Chesapeake Shores season 5 episode 5 video: Evan & Abby’s story







This weekend’s Chesapeake Shores season 5 episode 5 is almost here, and this is going to serve as a great opportunity. We’re still learning about Robert Buckley’s character of Evan, and we really didn’t have that many opportunities to do that on this past episode. That’s about to change.

Moving into this upcoming installment of the Hallmark Channel series, we’re about to see so much more of the character as he’s back in town! He’s going to stay the night at Jess’ bed and breakfast; not only that, but he will also have an opportunity to get to know Abby a little bit better. Their relationship has been fun to watch so far, but a lot of that has been due to just how different they are. Will they find out there’s a little more that they have in common than they first thought?

Of course, there’s an inevitable feeling that we’ll be seeing a lot more of Abby and Evan together in the future but if that happens, we prefer that the writers don’t rush anything. It’s better that we have an element of surprise here, right?

As for Jess and David… – We’re so close to the big wedding! Yet, are there going to be some issues that crop up at the last minute? The promo below does offer up some more news on Evan and Abby, but it also features a discussion about children. What if Jess doesn’t want to have kids? Is that something that David is going to be okay with?

The only question that we have coming out of this is pretty simple: Why haven’t these two discussed this before now? They’re about to get married? Hopefully, we’ll get some resolution on this subject before the ceremony actually happens.

Related – Check out more information about this Chesapeake Shores episode!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chesapeake Shores season 5 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you take a look at that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming and, of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







