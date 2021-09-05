Chesapeake Shores season 5 episode 5 spoilers: Evan sticks around







Are you ready to see Chesapeake Shores season 5 episode 5 when it arrives on Hallmark Channel in one week’s time? We know that there is a cause for celebration with Chesapeake Shores Day vast approaching, but there’s always a chance for conflict at around every turn.

One of the most interesting dynamics to watch moving forward is that of Evan and Abby. We know that with Trace leaving and Evan coming on board, it is easy to come to conclusions that two are going to fill a similar role. That is not necessarily the case. We’re excited to see where things unfold moving forward, but for the time being, Evan and Abby are not always going to be on the same page. We’ll have a lot of interesting story here for the two of them, but also some O’Brien family conflict that comes from some unusual places.

Also, be sure to remember that Jess and David’s wedding is right around the corner! For the immediate future, that has to be a top story for a number of different reasons.

Below, we’ve got the full Chesapeake Shores season 5 episode 5 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

As Chesapeake Shores Day approaches, Evan (Buckley) decides to stick around – much to Abby’s (Ory) chagrin – and stays at Jess (Mailey) and David’s (Carlo Marks, “Christmas with the Darlings”) B&B. Mick (Williams) learns that he is being sued and that Connor’s (Francis) firm is representing the plaintiff. Sarah (Jessica Sipos, “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) receives some unexpected news and isn’t sure how to tell Kevin. Nell (Diane Ladd) has an idea to help Megan (Niven) get through to famously reclusive artist, Arthur Driscoll (Keith Dinicol, “Schitt’s Creek”). Kevin (Penny) becomes increasingly concerned about firehouse Captain Gahagan’s (Peter Bryant, “Riverdale”) ability to safely do his job.

No matter what happens on Chesapeake Shores season 5 moving forward, let’s hope that escapism courses through almost every moment possible.

Where do you think the story is going to go entering Chesapeake Shores season 5 episode 5?

