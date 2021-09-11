Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Veto (BB Comics) preview, scenarios







Today in the Big Brother 23 house the latest Power of Veto Competition is going to happen — and it’s BB Comics! While it doesn’t seem like we’re getting every fan-favorite competition this season (no Hide and Go Veto), there are at least a few others that we’re getting a chance to check out.

Take, for example, the hopeful return of the comics created in honor of these houseguests. While nothing is 100% confirmed we’re entering today imagining that this will be similar to past BB Comics where contestants needed to have a keen eye to tell the difference between the comics shown off and the ones they had to select. It’s not an easy comp; it takes a lot of focus and can fatigue you both mentally and physically.

If you missed the nomination ceremony last night, Head of Household Kyland opted to nominate both Tiffany and Hannah. For now Tiffany is his target, but this is a competition that she is more than capable of winning! She needs to; while the whole house is competing here, the only hope she has is that Azah wins, removes Hannah (we can’t see her removing Tiffany), and then somehow the replacement nominee (either Xavier or Derek F.) is evicted. That’s going to be tough, especially since we can’t imagine Azah evicting either of those guys right now. It really falls on Tiffany to win.

If she can pull that off, it’d probably be in Kyland’s best interest at that point to just nominate Azah and get Hannah out of the game. While Xavier is a threat, all nominating him would do now is ensuring that both he and Tiffany go after him. Hannah’s a huge endgame threat in her own right thanks to her smart, subtle gameplay.

