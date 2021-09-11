Yellowstone season 4, season 5, and filming questions galore







We know that we’re eagerly awaiting the premiere of Yellowstone season 4 on Paramount Network this fall, but what about season 5? Is that something we should be thinking about already?

The first thing that we should note here is that as of right now, no one has officially greenlit the show for a season 5 and it’s rather surprising. Given that Paramount+ already has a prequel set and Taylor Sheridan has a huge overall deal with the parent company, why wouldn’t the network go ahead and order more episodes? In a lot of ways, it feels like a foregone conclusion. So long as Kevin Costner and the rest of the cast want to come back, and Sheridan feels like there are more stories to tell, it is something that is going to happen.

As for why we’re wondering about a season 5 right now, it stems mostly from the fact that at this time last year, filming was already underway on a season 4. Of course, it may have been underway with the assumption that it would premiere earlier this year and that, as you know, did not happen. If the plan is for Paramount Network to air future seasons in the fall, there may be less pressure to film new seasons so early.

Instead, we’re starting to wonder if Paramount will commence filming a potential season 5 in late winter, or at least around the time some of the snow starts to melt. There are all sorts of obstacles that come with colder temperatures and inclement weather, so we tend to think they will try to avoid that. Even with season 4 the snow at the end of the production led to some reshoots.

So, in the end, don’t worry about Yellowstone season 5 not being in production. Unless the network makes a shocking decision or has no choice but to end the show, we’ll see more of it soon enough.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 4?

