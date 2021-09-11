Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 10 spoilers: Craig, Frankie talk







Tomorrow night will bring us Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 10 on TNT, and it’s clear already that there’s a lot of drama ahead for every Cody boy. How can there not be?

If you missed it yesterday, we shared some news all about Deran — the bar is finding itself in some big trouble! For the sake of this article, we’re focusing more on Craig in the aftermath of what happened between him and Renn. We’ve seen already how much he’s struggling with being a new father, to the point that he’s lashed out at his girlfriend and tried to control every aspect of his professional career.

In our mind, it’s clear that Craig is spiraling. So what is going to do as a result of that? The photo above shows him spending time with Frankie, which we tend to classify as a pretty bad idea at this point. We’ve seen enough of her over time to know that she’s sly and manipulative; it’s true that she may be able to help Craig, but it’s equally true that it could come at a cost. She’s a valuable fence, for sure, but she comes with a lot of history already.

We don’t trust Frankie, but it should also be clear that we don’t trust Craig. Like a number of other Animal Kingdom characters, he’s not someone who completely possesses the ability to save him from himself.

