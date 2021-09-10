Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 10 spoilers: Deran is screwed…







As you prepare for Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 10 on TNT this weekend, we’re getting the sense of one thing: The Cody Boys are in big trouble.

What are we talking about here in particular? Deran. In a sneak peek over at TVLine, you can see the bar owner get some rather unfortunate news about said establishment: He’s been shut down. Who is responsible for it? Judging from the discussion he has in a government building, Agent Livengood.

Watch our most-recent Animal Kingdom review now! Below, we get into everything that transpired over the course of an eventful episode 9, one that featured a slightly different side to Pope. Be sure to watch and once you do, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more installments after every episode.

So what does this mean for the Codys now? To be frank, they’ve got another series of challenges in front of them as they have to now figure out how to contend with this so Deran can get his business back in good standing. The longer this lasts and the more financial problems the whole family is going to have. Remember that the bar is one of the few things that even constitutes an honest day’s work from some of these guys. The vast majority of the time, they’re not able to do something even remotely close to this. They gotta figure out a way to get the DEA off their back and also figure out how to untangle the entire mess that revolves around Adrian at present.

No matter what happens here, we have a bad feeling that it will take some time for the guys to unravel. Just remember for a moment that there are three more episodes coming on the other side of this one!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Animal Kingdom

What do you think is going to happen with Deran on Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around to get other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: TNT.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







