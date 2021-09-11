Raising Kanan episode 8 theories: Who could die next?







We’re a matter of hours away from Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 8 arriving on Starz — what better time to get into matters pertaining to life and death?

On episode 7 we ended up losing Nicole — by far, this is the most shocking death we’ve seen this season. She was completely involved in the drug trade and yet, she fell victim to Kanan’s bad batch. He’s going to learn a harsh lesson because of this, and we also have doubts already as to whether or not things are ever going to be the same between him and his cousin Jukebox.

So who could be in the most amount of danger moving forward? If you look below, we have three different candidates you should be worried about as we prepare for this weekend and beyond.

Malcolm Howard – We think there’s a serious amount of concern that Kanan loses his biological dad by the end of the dead. The man has leukemia and unless he gets a bone-marrow transplant it’s probably it for him. He may not go this weekend, but it’s something to watch for entering the finale.

Unique – Is he meant to be a season 1 Big Bad or something more? He’s an awesome villain so personally, we wouldn’t mind him being around a little while. Still, we do think that there are some reasons for serious concern here given the current escalation of things.

Famous – Let’s face it — the guy is in over his head rapping about things he doesn’t understand. It just feels like he’s going to get himself into a situation that he doesn’t know how to get out of down the road.

Based on some early season 2 casting intel we’re hopeful that Lou Lou and Marvin make it through — though doesn’t it always feel like Marvin is on the verge of something happening to him?

Who do you think could die entering Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 8?

