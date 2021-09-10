Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 8 spoilers: Raq questions Lou Lou







Tomorrow night’s Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 8 is getting closer by the minute, and to think there is SO much stuff to address. It’s hard to know where to even start.

For the sake of this article, though, we want to get into one of the most fascinating dynamics of the entire season — think of the dynamic between Lou Lou and Unique. On this past episode, we saw the two sit down in the restaurant to talk about their present and future. To be specific, Unique tried to push Raq’s brother to flip and he wasn’t having it. As a matter of fact, he was pretty defiant in how he had ZERO interest in doing anything of this sort.

There is, of course, a prevailing question that comes through all of this: Why in the world would Unique think he could flip Lou Lou in the first place? That’s something that you can see more insight on over at the link here, as Raq ponders the same thing. Lou Lou acts confused, but we think a lot of it comes down to his interest in moving away from the family business already. We think that if Lou had his way, he’d get out of the drug game altogether and build music careers. That’s just not all that possible.

Our take right now is this: There’s a big difference between not wanting to be in the drug game and betraying your family. It’s hard to see Lou Lou betraying Raq, at least right now; it’d take some seismic, almost unthinkable change in order for that to feel feasible.

