Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 8: How far will Det. Howard go?







This weekend’s Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 8 will be defined, at least in part, by the aftermath of death. That feels inevitable based on where we are in the story at present.

However, we don’t think there will be time for everyone to collectively mourn Nicole. For starters, not every character even knew her, and for those who did, there are other problems. Kanan will eventually have to deal with the fact that he killed multiple people as a result of his actions getting into the game a little too quickly. Meanwhile, Raq still has to battle Unique, who is clearly set up as the Big Bad at the moment for the whole season.

For the sake of the next few paragraphs, though, let’s talk Omar Epps’ character of Malcolm Howard. It should be said that he doesn’t care at all about what happened to Nicole — or at least he doesn’t as of yet. What he cares about is his own life, and he recognizes that his biological son Kanan is a means to saving it. Because of his situation it’s hard to tell if he’s acting solely out of self-preservation or not, but he’s clearly trying to insert himself in Kanan’s life.

Here is the problem: Howard is smart enough to know that he can’t just proclaim to Kanan that he’s his father. He would never believe it! With that, he’s putting him in a position where he learns for himself. Kanan already recognizes now that Raq isn’t telling him the full story, and we think that Howard now will go so far as to make himself readily available in any situation so that Kanan can seek him out. He has to be patient; Kanan’s a smart kid and there are parts of the story he can’t throw at him all at once.

What do you want to see for Detective Howard moving into Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 8?

