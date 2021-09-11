Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Final six nominations!







Late this afternoon in the Big Brother 23 house nominations took place at the final six. So was the end result what we expected?

Going into the ceremony, the most likely outcome was that Head of Household Kyland would nominate Tiffany and Hannah for eviction. He recognized that the two of them would be more loyal to each other than to him, and he also may think that Xavier wants him around until at least the final four to serve as a good shield. With Tiffany gone (that’s the target), one more person is evicted who would potentially win at the end of the game.

We know that Tiffany campaigned and pushed hard leading up to the start of the ceremony, noting that Azah wasn’t loyal to her or Hannah and with that, there was no serious threat of a women’s alliance. She did her best to diminish the target that was on her. It just didn’t work. Tiffany and Hannah are on the block and at this point, the best thing for Kyland would probably be anyone other than Tiffany winning the Veto. We doubt someone would save her and Xavier, Azah, and Derek would all vote her out of the game and into jury.

The thing with all six-person alliances is that they benefit some people more than others. What the Cookout did is incredible and historic; however, Tiffany lost a lot with the evictions of people like Christian, Derek X., and Claire, who all had some degree of loyalty to her. If she had been able to keep them plus Hannah in the game at around this point, she’d be more or less an unstoppable force.

What do you think about the final six nominations for Big Brother 23?

