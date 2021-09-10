The Resident season 5 episode 2 spoilers: Is Nic’s exit still a secret?







Today Fox handed over some of the first details on The Resident season 5 episode 2 — so did they actually give us a real tease about Nic?

It goes without saying that this is something that the vast majority of the audience wants; it’s pretty distressing going into the first episodes with such uncertainty about her future! We know that Emily VanCamp is now leaving the series, though no one behind the scenes is confirming how that departure will happen. (At this point, we’re expecting the worst and hoping there’s a chance we’re proven wrong.)

The first season for the September 21 premiere failed to offer any hints; unfortunately, we can say the same thing about the synopsis for episode 2. Take a look below:

When one of the doctors is found unconscious in an elevator at Chastain, the staff frantically retraces his steps to figure out the cause. Billie is faced with a personal conflict when she comes face-to-face with the secret she has been hiding all these years. Meanwhile, Bell helps Kit make a decision about a new neurosurgeon joining the team at Chastain in the all-new “No Good Deed” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Sept. 28 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-502) (TV-14 D, L, V)

Given that Nic is a nurse practitioner rather than a doctor, it can’t be her unconscious in an elevator. Meanwhile, this synopsis makes it clear that no matter what is going on with Nic, there is still drama at the hospital and that will never change.

There’s a big omission here beyond just Nic — Conrad. This synopsis does not mention Matt Czuchry’s character at any point, and we have to figure there’s a good reason for that. He could be dealing with the aftermath of whatever happens in the premiere…

Where do you want to see the story go moving into The Resident season 5 episode 2?

Let us know all of your specific thoughts and hopes in the comments, including how you think the show will address Nic’s departure. Once you do just that, stick around for more news you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

