Law & Order: SVU season 23 promo all about Benson, Stabler







NBC this week was kind enough to reveal yet another promo for Law & Order: SVU season 23 — so what’s at the center of it? Prepare to not be surprised in the slightest here!

If you look below, you can see a video that hypes up front and center both the Mariska Hargitay series alongside Law & Order: Organized Crime. Rather than give you heavy details about either one of these shows, they are promoted instead as a unit and a two-hour block of quality programming featuring Benson and Stabler front and center.

So why do this, as opposed to handing over huge details about either one of these series? We think that a good bit of it is due to NBC’s own recognition that Benson and Stabler draw ratings. Think back to how successful Christopher Meloni’s return to this world was earlier this year! Even if not every episode for these two shows will be a crossover, it is pretty hard to deny at this point that these worlds will be forever linked. Benson and Stabler are at a point where they can lean on each other; they could use that when the going gets tough and cases start to get more intense.

As for whether or not we could see something romantic in the works for these two, we’re very-much aware that there are a lot of fans out there who would like that. There, is of course, a difference between people liking the idea and us actually getting a chance to see it play out. We think that for now the focus will remain more on their friendship; the SVU producers just moved in a romantic direction (finally!) with some other characters in Rollins and Carisi.

One other thing that you should look for on the SVU front — departures for both Kat and Garland in the season 23 premiere. You can read more about that by heading over to the link here.

What do you want to see on Law & Order: SVU season 23 and Organized Crime season 2?

Let us know in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are some other updates ahead and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







