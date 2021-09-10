Burden of Truth season 4 episode 8 spoilers: The series finale







Next week on Burden of Truth season 4 episode 8, prepare yourself accordingly — this will be the series finale and with that, an emotional end of the road for this story. There’s a lot that needs to be tackled here!

So where do we begin? Let’s kick things off with one more underdog story. Entering this particular episode, it’s going to look like we’ve reached the end of things for her as an attorney. What does that mean for her future? She’ll have to start figuring that out while also preparing for a miracle at the last moment. This is one of those episodes that will be about closure, and also reminding you that it often does not come about in a surprising way.

For some more information on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full Burden of Truth season 4 episode 8 synopsis below:

BILLY GETS UNEXPECTED HELP FROM A SURPRISING SOURCE – With her legal career seemingly over, Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) begins to chart a new path for the future. Billy (Peter Mooney) gets some unexpected help in his pursuit of a new client. With Dee’s legal case at a dead end, Luna (Star Slade) is unsure where to turn. The episode was directed by Michelle Latimer and written by Brad Simpson (#408). Original airdate 9/17/2021.

So why is the series ending in the first place? It’s often hard to pin it down to one simple reason but in this case, it may have just felt like the natural end for all parties involved. Canadian series do not often last for extremely long periods of time! Provided that this show has an ending that it deserves, it’s better seeing this be the case than a show end in a way that leaves you screaming for answers.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Burden of Truth right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Burden of Truth season 4 episode 8?

Be sure to share some more of your thoughts on the matter below! Once you do, come back around for all sorts of other insight. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







