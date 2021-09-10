Ted Lasso season 2 episode 9 spoilers: Is Coach Beard okay?







There are so many big things to think about when it comes to Ted Lasso season 2 episode 9, but let’s start with Coach Beard. He’s often the show’s most mysterious character and a lot of that is by design. He doesn’t always share what’s on his mind, and he often battles some of his own demons in silence. He could probably use some sit-down time with Dr. Sharon but he’s not at this point yet.

The biggest takeaway with him this season is that he’s in a toxic, destructive relationship, but no one other than Higgins is acknowledging that around him. That plus a devastating loss to Man City may put him in a painful situation entering this upcoming episode, which feels very much like a spotlight. “Beard After Hours” is the title for episode 9, and the following is what you can expect courtesy of Apple TV+:

After the semifinal, Beard sets out on an all-night odyssey through London in an effort to collect his thoughts.

We’re worried about Beard; there’s no denying that. If he doesn’t find an outlet for what he is going through, it could prove to be a problem. We’re anticipating much of this story to be a journey off the beaten path; we’re not even sure all the other characters will be featured! Creatively, our big worry is just that this is not a character who emotes often; will we be able to even see some of the surrounding conflicts with him?

Eventually, we’re sure that the series will revisit some of the other big stories right now, including Nate’s dark turn, Ted opening up about his father, and the now-blossoming relationship between Sam and Rebecca that could eventually cause huge problems for the both of them. Imagine what would happen if Trent Crimm, The Independent gets a hold of this…

Related – Check out some other news when it comes to Ted Lasso

What do you most want to see when it comes to Ted Lasso season 2 episode 9?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around to get some more news all about the series. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







