Blue Bloods season 12 spoilers: Erin, her boss, & a tricky situation (photo)







We’re officially now four weeks away from the Blue Bloods season 12 premiere airing on CBS! Why not celebrate with another photo preview?

This time around, we’re putting the focus on Bridget Moynahan’s character of Erin Reagan, largely because she’s in one of the most awkward positions imaginable. It’s one thing to be investigating a high-profile cast; it’s another when one of the people involves is your boss.

So is D.A. Crawford actually responsible for a crime? Not at all. Instead, the synopsis for this episode teases that “Erin investigates a decades-old case in which the primary eyewitness to the killing is her boss, D.A. Kimberly Crawford (Roslyn Ruff), who was 13 years old at the time.” You can see a photo of the two talking things over above, and we have to imagine that these are some difficult waters for Erin to wade through.

More than likely, this killing is a traumatic memory for D.A. Crawford. It could be precisely why she chose to get into the legal profession, but it’s likely not an easy thing to sit back and recall. It’s probably even harder to do that when the person asking you to do said recalling is your subordinate. Also, it’s someone who was previously gunning for your job! If Crawford thinks that Erin is looking to access some of her personal vulnerabilities in this conversation, she could think that she’s trying to manipulate her or get ammunition for a future situation down the line.

Ultimately, we see this particular case that will either bring the two closer together or cause them to drift a little bit further apart. It’s hard to envision much middle ground in this situation at all.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods, including a look at where things could go for Frank

What do you want to see when it comes to Erin moving into Blue Bloods season 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around to get some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







