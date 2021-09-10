American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 6 spoilers: An ending?







One of the things that has been somewhat confusing about American Horror Story: Double Feature is when one part ends and the other begins.

Well, we’ve got a much better sense of that now! Episode 6 carries with it the title of “Winter Kills” and based on the info that is available on the surface, it looks like this will actually be the proper end to the “Red Tide” storyline. That feels about right — having it end in episode 5 would feel far too rushed, and this gives it a snappier conclusion that ensures it doesn’t drag on for too long. That is something we’ve seen in past versions of this franchise, where things go on and on to the point where they lost almost all momentum.

For a few more specifics about this story, be sure to check out the full American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 6 synopsis below:

Ursula devises a sinister plan. The Gardners write their final act. Written by Brad Falchuk & Manny Coto; directed by John J. Gray.

The words “final act” certainly suggest a sense of finality here, no? Also, it feels like Ursula having the “sinister plan” is right; she’s really the Big Bad here more so than anyone who takes the black pill. They do so before they are feeling ostracized from society and desperate; she is just out to exploit all of them for personal gain and knows full well what the pill does in advance. She just doesn’t care. (Imagine what would happen if Ursula took that black pill herself, given that she does have a certain talent — even if it’s one that isn’t quite expressed the same way as Harry or anyone else.)

What do you most want to see on American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 6?

How do you think the “Red Tide” saga is going to end? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other news. (Photo: FX.)

