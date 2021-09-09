American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 5 promo: Doris’ dilemma







As we prepare for American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 5 on FX next week, we’re left with a huge question. It ultimately goes a little something like this: Will Doris actually take the pill?

We’re back in the present-day timeline for this episode and we understand more now of how these pills first came to pass. We’re also more aware of what happens in the event you don’t have the proper talent. With that, we are set up in a situation here where there are high stakes surrounding Lily Rabe’s character and the pill. After all the terrible stuff that Alma and Harry both have said to her, it’s going to be seriously depressing if she turns into a husk after all of this.

By the end of this upcoming episode we’re anticipating an answer when it comes to Doris and the pill — but could we get resolution to everything in Provincetown in general? This is no offense to the second half of this season but we almost wish that “Red Tide” constituted everything this time around; it still feels like there’s so much story to tell here and we don’t want to leave this world anytime soon. (With that being said, we suppose that it is better to be left wanting more — are we going to get some big stuff from Sarah Paulson before it wraps up, though? She hasn’t had that much to do as of yet.)

What do you most want to see when it comes to American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 5?

