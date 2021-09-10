NCIS: Los Angeles season 13: Eric Christian Olsen writing episode







We’ve seen Eric Christian Olsen write an episode of NCIS: Los Angeles before, and entering season 13, we have more good news to share!

According to a new report from TVLine, the actor behind Marty Deeks is going to show off his writing chops for the nineteenth episode of the show. This gives us at least a sense that this season will have that many episodes — which is information we appreciate getting! Olsen co-wrote an episode previously that gave Linda Hunt all sorts of fantastic material, and we can only hope that we get something equally awesome this time around. He knows this show and these characters so well after being a part of the world for so many years.

Just in case this news wasn’t exciting enough, also know this: His co-star Daniela Ruah is stepping into the director’s chair for it! This means that the two are going to have a chance to collaborate creatively on some really cool stuff moving forward and in the end, this will be fun to see — even if it’s going to take a LONG time for this episode to actually air. Based on where we are in the season right now, the best estimation that we can offer is that episode 19 will air in the spring — more than likely either March or April depending on the episode count and order of things.

As for the NCIS: LA season 13 premiere, you are going to have a chance to see that when we get around to Sunday, October 10. Hopefully, we’re going to have a chance to see video previews and even more exciting stuff from the first few episodes over the next couple of weeks. We know there’s big stuff coming for Deeks and Kensi as they look towards their future as a family!

What do you want to see from Eric Christian Olsen’s NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode?

