Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Who won HoH after Double Eviction?







It’s crazy to think that after everything that happened in Big Brother 23 tonight, there was another HoH that needed to be crowned. So, who won? We’ll give you updates on that over the course of the night!

The first thing that we, of course, should note here is that it’s going to take a little bit of time to sort some of this out. Traditionally, Big Brother does not hurry anything along following the Double Eviction, so you could be waiting a couple of hours in order to figure this out.

Ultimately, we know that this Head of Household could prove to be the most eventful of the entire season so far. The Cookout could finally be in a spot where they need to turn on each other and there’s something super-exciting that comes with that. The HoH will be largely responsible in determining how this week will go, perhaps more than any week of Big Brother than we’ve seen in quite some time.

Remember as well that the next live eviction show is also going to be a Double Eviction, and there is so much more drama that you can expect at that point.

