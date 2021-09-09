Evil season 2 episode 9 spoilers: ‘U is for UFO’ details







Evil season 2 episode 9 is set to arrive on Paramount+ this weekend, and it really does go without saying that things will get creepy.

With that being said, this one is creepy perhaps in a way that very few other ones have been. “U is for UFO” is a story functionally about just that: UFO sightings. This feels almost as much like The X-Files as it does Evil but in a lot of ways, we’re fine with that. The real success of a show like this is to keep people guessing and by and large, we’d argue that they have been successful with that so far.

Just think about it in this sense for a moment — how many other shows would have taken the risks we’ve seen here the past couple of weeks? That’s a part of the show’s odd brand of charm — though “charm” is probably not even the right word for it.

Just in case you’re wondering how this UFO story comes about in the first place, we suggest checking out the full Evil season 2 episode 9 synopsis via SpoilerTV:

Bishop Marx tasks the team to investigate a UFO sighting, spotted by an air force pilot.

Of course, with this show it’s not so much the investigation that is the most intriguing; instead, it’s what is found on the other side. This is where we hope we get some really fantastic reveals and that this show continues to find some excellent ways in order to surprise us. (Even if not, there are still a few more episodes after the fact — there’s plenty of time still for the writers to explore some other avenues.)

