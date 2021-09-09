The Equalizer season 2 trailer: The next phase of Robyn’s journey







The Equalizer season 2 is poised to premiere on CBS come Sunday, October 10 — why wait to get more news about it?

If you look below, you can check out the latest trailer stuffed full of highlights of what’s to come. While there are some hints at cliffhanger aftermath in here (Delilah now knows the truth!), be and large the show itself is similar to what you remember. Queen Latifah’s character of Robyn McCall is tasked with stopping some of the most dangerous people in the world and she has to use every tool in her arsenal in order to make that happen.

Expect a TON of action over the course of season 2 as Robyn reaffirms the purpose she has to do what she does. In the premiere, you could see a little more second-guessing, but that’s largely because of what happened in the finale! One of the ways that she was able to stay steady in this job was because she had balance; she’d found a way to successfully live in this world for so many years. That’s a little bit more difficult to do now that someone knows about her double-life; it could give her a greater sense of pause.

Odds are if you loved season 1, you’ll feel very much the same about season 2. The Equalizer is coming back on the air with a new-found sense of momentum after being one of the top-rated new shows of the 2020-21 season; here’s to hoping that it can keep it up.

For some more fun about the CBS fall season as a whole…

Be sure to also watch the video below the trailer! In that, B Positive star Annaleigh Ashford takes you on a musical journey through some of the network’s fall schedule. Brace yourselves to have a smile on your face and to see some familiar faces from the CBS world.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Equalizer season 2?

