Manifest season 4 spoilers: More actors close deals to return







We’ve know for a couple of weeks now that Manifest season 4 is a go at Netflix; now, we can rest easy knowing that more cast members are coming back!

According to a report from Deadline, Parveen Kaur, Luna Blaise and Holly Taylor have signed on to return as Saanvi, Olive, and Angelina, and Ty Doran has been officially promoted to series regular in the role of older Cal. That’s something that a lot of us could have anticipated, at least based on the ending that we had for season 3. Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh and J.R. Ramirez were already on board the series, and one of the only question marks remaining is Matt Long. Unfortunately, we know already that we’ll be seeing a lot less of Grace based on how season 3 ended.

If you missed any of the news that we reported on previously, Manifest season 4 is going to be a 20-episode final season and odds are, it’s going to be split up into multiple parts. While we know there will be inevitable disappointment that comes out of the show ending, it almost feels like we’ve got two more seasons set up as opposed to just the one. The hope is that production will be able to kick off by the end of the year and with that in mind, we gotta cross our fingers that it will be airing at some point in 2022.

In the end, just know for now that work is being done — 20 episodes is more than enough time to properly finish off the mystery of Flight 828, especially with this much advance warning that the series is coming to a close. That’s one of the best things that comes out of the Netflix pickup; there is joy that can come with closure and personally, we’re delighted to know that this is on the way.

