NCIS: Hawaii trailer: See Jane Tennant and the team in action!







There’s a good chance you know already that NCIS: Hawaii is premiering on CBS come Monday, September 20. It may very well be the most high-profile new series on the schedule this time around! We’re talking here about a beloved franchise that is heading off to a beautiful island setting, and it’s also got some of the same executive producers as NCIS: New Orleans. It goes without saying that expectations here are high.

To get yourself all the more excited about what lies ahead here, why not check out the new trailer? This gives you the best look we’ve seen so far of the show’s story and tone. Vanessa Lachey leads the cast as Jane Tennant, a Special Agent in Charge who is renowned, extremely protective of her team, and also fiercely determined to get the job done. She has established a core group of agents and in this series, they will mix with new faces. There are a number of challenges she faces on the job, but then she also has a personal life to manage, as well. You’ll see all of this featured in the premiere.

Tonally, this show feels similar to NCIS: Los Angeles in that there’s a lot of action present in this trailer; that makes sense, given that you want to take advantage of the location and get a lot of your main characters out in the field. The success of the series will depend largely on what you do with said setting and how these characters stand out from the pack. It goes without saying that people will watch the premiere, given that it airs after NCIS, one of the best lead-ins imaginable. The questions come down to how the show will retain these viewers in the weeks after the fact; it’s why winning people over from the get-go is so important.

Want to get even more hyped about CBS’ fall schedule in general? Then be sure to check out the video below the NCIS: Hawaii trailer, led by B Positive star Annaleigh Ashford. If you like musicals and/or CBS, it will be right up your alley!

