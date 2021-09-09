Is Jersey Shore Family Vacation new tonight on MTV? Season 5 talk







Is Jersey Shore Family Vacation new tonight on MTV? Within this piece, we’ll come with more information on that subject. Beyond that, of course we’re going to look towards the future!

So where are we going to kick things off here? We gotta get some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation on the air tonight and beyond just that, we’ll be waiting a long time for the next one. We’re on hiatus now! Last week was the season 4 finale and at the very least, we have comfort in knowing that there is already a season 5 renewal in the books. Snooki is going to be back as a full-time cast member and with that, this is going to look very much closer to the show you’ve come to know and love over the years.

If there is a silver lining during this hiatus, it’s that you are hardly going to be devoid of Jersey Shore-related content. Next week marks the premiere of Double Shot at Love season 3 on MTV, and you can get a new sneak peek below of what to expect! Vinny and Pauly D are once again going to be the stars and this time around, Pauly and Nikki will be teaming up to help Vinny find the woman of his dreams. Given that Pauly D found love over the course of this process (even if it took a couple of seasons), there is of course hope that Vinny could find someone, as well. Nothing is guaranteed, but at least this season will offer some Shore-related fun.

If season 3 of Double Shot at Love is similar at all to what we’ve seen in the past, don’t be surprised if someone of Pauly and Vinny’s roommates make a cameo at some point. Doesn’t that just add to the fun?

What do you want to see on Jersey Shore Family Vacation when season 5 arrives on MTV?

🗣️ Somebody's wifey's here! And she's here to help. 💕 If anyone knows the secret formula for finding love on national television, it's @DJPaulyD and @NikkiHallTM. #DoubleShotAtLove returns next Thursday, Sept. 16th on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/c0ttGKBw5K — A Double Shot At Love (@MTVShotAtLove) September 8, 2021

