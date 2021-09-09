The Amazing Race 33 will premiere this season, CBS confirms







While the vast majority of shows out there have managed to return from where they were pre-pandemic, we’ve been waiting for a long time on The Amazing Race 33.

For those who did not know, there were episodes filmed for the long-running CBS show all the way back in early 2020; however, it was one of the first shows (understandably) to shut down due to the health crisis. It faces more challenges than almost any other coming back to production. Unless the show was to shift entirely to domestic-based legs, there are different requirements for all international travel these days. It’s complicated and could easily produce headaches aplenty for production.

Luckily, it does seem as though there are some plans for CBS to get the show back out there. It was confirmed (via Deadline) at the TCA virtual press tour today that the show is back in pre-production, with the plan being to have it premiere at some point during the 2021-22 season. It is not currently on the fall schedule, so 2022 is the earliest we could theoretically see it back.

While The Amazing Race has never been the ratings juggernaut of a Survivor or a Big Brother, it does remain an important legacy series for CBS. Also, we like to think of it as conducive to giving us a far greater understanding of the world. There are viewers out there who probably don’t hear much about other countries beyond what they’ve discovered on this show over the years; it’s important from an educational standpoint, in addition to being one of our favorite reality shows of all time.

