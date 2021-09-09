Celebrity Big Brother season 3 ordered at CBS; will air in early 2022







Here’s some news from today that totally came out of left field: Celebrity Big Brother season 3 is going to be coming to CBS next year!

What prompted this announcement? That’s a great question! This version of the franchise has been on ice the past couple of years, and we think personally that the network probably just assessed their performance the past couple of winters without it. The truth is that Celebrity Big Brother generates at least decent ratings, and it also serves as a revenue-maker over on Paramount+ thanks to everyone watching the live feeds. Amidst the push for people to subscribe to the streaming service, it simply makes some sense to bring it back at this time.

As for who could be appearing on this coming season, that remains a legitimately-good question. We probably won’t know about the cast until early next year, and we think personally this is the hardest part of making this show happen. You have to find people willing to put their lives on hold for basically a month, and maybe even more than that if a quarantine is required early next year. That’s really tough with celebrities in general, and then you often have to pay them for participation on top of that.

For those unaware, Celebrity Big Brother is often a smaller and more condensed version of the game; luckily, it’s also one that allows for some humor in ways that you don’t see from the flagship show. We’d love to come up with a wishlist of people we’d like to see on board but in all honesty, it’s probably hard to imagine any of our favorite people actually signing up.

