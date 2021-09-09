Blue Bloods season 12 photo: A Frank Reagan premiere crisis







We know that this will come to a shock to a lot of people but when Blue Bloods season 12 premieres on CBS, Frank Reagan will face a new crisis. Sure, he’s done this hundreds of times already, but where would the police drama be without it?

As a matter of fact, this particular crisis for Tom Selleck’s character is similar to one we’ve seen in the past, one where he and the Mayor have very different opinions as to how to handle. There is a recent uptick of crime in New York City following a high-profile shooting, so what do the two decide to do about it? Well, they aren’t exactly going to be on the same page. Over the course of this episode (entitled “Hate is Hate”) you’ll see the characters at odds over it and we foresee already a serious amount of back-and-forth.

Will there be a solution that they’re both happy with? We’re not sure that “happy” is the word we would use to describe it. Instead, we think it’s likely that the two could potentially come up with a compromise. They may be able to reach a solution that they can live with. Dylan Walsh will be back in the role of Mayor Chase again, so at least we’re not going to be introducing yet another character in this role. (Personally, we still miss seeing David Ramsey.)

While these clashes between Frank and the Mayor can be entertaining, we almost hope that there is a new twist brought on in this episode — take, for example, a policy that Frank is forced to implement that he doesn’t necessarily like, or a conflict that can carry through for most of the season. We want Selleck to be challenged more throughout this season, and for this story as a whole to stand out amidst a sea of familiarity.

