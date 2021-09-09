New Amsterdam season 4: First promo is all about joy!







NBC has finally unveiled a new teaser for New Amsterdam season 4 leading up to its premiere a little later this month. So what’s the central theme here? Think joy, happiness, and a little bit more joy on the side.

Just in watching these fifteen seconds, you really get the sense of how aware the show’s producers are about the current state of the world. It’s a pretty sad place, given that we’re a year and a half in to a devastating pandemic that has sapped the energy and heart out of everyone who’s survived. There are a lot of shows that have told painful storylines about the health crisis already; as a matter of fact, New Amsterdam already did some of that back in season 3. (At least they avoided the Grey’s Anatomy strategy of doing a whole season all about it.)

While this teaser does not necessarily give away a ton of specifics, we do know a few things already about what’s coming. For example, be prepared for Max and Helen to embrace being together, albeit with a new set of challenges before them. There are new medical challenges front and center, but also chances for these characters to celebrate victories. No matter what direction the show goes with its characters’ personal lives, we don’t think it is ever going to veer that far from one of the central themes: Trying to help people no matter what. From the very start, Max Goodwin made it clear that he wants to overhaul the entire health-care system at this hospital. For now, we’d say that his work is far from done.

Hopefully, we’ll get a longer teaser, especially with more Max/Helen content, as we get closer to the first episode airing.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to New Amsterdam right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to New Amsterdam season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates ahead that you do not want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







