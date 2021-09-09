The Resident season 5 premiere spoilers: Is Nic’s exit teased in synopsis?







This week Fox unveiled some of the first details about the upcoming The Resident season 5 premiere and, of course, one subject is on our mind: Nic. How in the world are the writers going to address the departure of Emily VanCamp? The shocking news was reported recently that she is leaving the show after four seasons, and this exit does create a really tough predicament for the writers. With the character being a new mom, it’s hard to justify why she’d leave her family behind. It makes us very concerned that there’s no choice other than to kill her off outright.

So is the network lifting the veil on some of this, or at least offering up some new clues? Not so much; instead, the season 5 synopsis below focuses on a number of other stories:

An attack by cyber criminals sends the Chastain ER into a tailspin and Kit tries to figure out whether or not to pay the ransom. The Raptor deals with a personal connection to the patients brought into the ER during the attack, leaving them all vulnerable. Meanwhile, Conrad works on balancing life as a new dad and Devon and Leela debate taking the next step in their relationship in the all-new “Da Da” season premiere episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Sept. 21 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-501) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

It is worth noting, of course, that Nic is not mentioned in here at all. This clearly means the writers are trying to hide what happens as long as possible. It’s not something that they’ll be able to keep under wraps forever; maybe they can claim at the beginning that Nic is on maternity leave and is away from the hospital, but since she and Conrad are married, there’s an expectation that we’d see her at home eventually. There is only so long that this story could tangibly fly.

