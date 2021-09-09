Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Claire plans an epic eviction speech







Tonight’s Big Brother 23 episode is the Double Eviction, but there could be some fireworks before it even happens.

What’s the reasoning for that? Well, it seems to have a lot to do with what Claire is planning to do for her eviction speech. She still doesn’t know about the Cookout alliance, so she doesn’t quite understand that she’s going to be evicted without question. She’s aware that she could go, but she’s operating under the assumption that she has a chance. With that, an epic speech could help her!

So what is Claire considering? She may throw Xavier under the bus by saying that he’s going to win the season, and also go after a combination of Alyssa and Kyland (maybe both). Like some other recent evictees, she seems to think on some level that a four-person crew of Kyland, Sarah Beth, Xavier, and Alyssa is running the show when in reality, that has never been the case. Every other bond in the game has just been cover for the Cookout.

Of course, we do think there’s some truth to what Claire is saying about Xavier — he could easily win if he makes it to the end, but we’re not 100% sure that he’s developed all of the necessarily social relationships to take it home. As of right now, we’d vote for Tiffany over him in the final two, mostly because so much of what we’ve been seeing as of late is the execution of her plan. She was even willing to get out Claire in order to fulfill that destiny!

Do you want an epic speech from Claire entering tonight’s Big Brother 23 Double Eviction?

