Is The Good Fight new this week on Paramount+? Season 6 hopes







Is The Good Fight new this week on Paramount+? Is there something more to look forward to when it comes to the future of the show? As you would imagine, there are a few different things that we need to get into in this piece.

So where do we begin? Let’s just start with the oh-so-unfortunate news that the show is, in fact, off for the week. What’s the reason for that? It has every bit to do with the fact that last week was the finale! This show doesn’t do super-long seasons in the way that we saw previously with The Good Wife, and we have to deal with some long hiatuses because of that. (Hey, at least season 5 was longer than season 4, which was shortened dramatically because of the pandemic.)

For the time being, we at least know that there is another season of The Good Fight coming and we take it that a number of familiar faces will be back. The jury (pun slightly intended) is still out on Mandy Patinkin, who was new to the world over the course of season 5. The show will continue to be as bold and satirical as ever and ultimately, this is one of the things that we like about it the most. It doesn’t pull any punches and never really has.

Odds are, we’ll have a chance to see The Good Fight season 6 when we get around to the spring or summer of 2021. It’s going to take some time to get further confirmation on that subject but hopefully, we’ll have a little more insight there when we get to early 2021. We recognize that there’s no real reason for the network to rush anything along at present.

