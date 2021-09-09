American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 5: Back to the present







As we prepare ourselves in advance for American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 5 next week, we have more knowledge than ever. To be specific, we understand more of how the pills first came to be in Provincetown.

At first glance, we’ll admit that we had little to no interest in getting a full episode about Belle, Austin, or any other character from the past — what was the point in such a short season? In the end, though, we actually ended up getting a lot of welcome insight. Also, Frances Conroy was incredible and some of the scenes with Belle at the book reading were pretty heartbreaking.

Now that we understand more of what got us to this point, we can now shift over to what lies ahead. For more on that, check out the full Double Feature episode 5 synopsis below:

Harry struggles to keep Alma under control. Doris is pushed past her limits. Written by Brad Falchuk & Manny Coto; directed by John J. Gray.

Are we now at the end of the road for the “Red Tide” story? There’s a good chance that next week’s episode is it and we gotta be prepared for that. It’s such a strange thing to consider, mostly because it feels like there could be another four or five episodes of this and we wouldn’t be mad at all. The next part of the show is “Death Valley” and the main focus here will be aliens … or at least that’s what the promos claim.

