The Bachelorette: Check out rosy poster for Michelle Young’s season







The premiere of The Bachelorette is going to be here on Tuesday, October 19, but you don’t have to wait any longer to see the key art!

Above is your first-look poster at the new season starring Michelle Young and it’s pretty fantastic. Sure, it does kinda look like she’s hiding in a sea of roses, but at least this is bright, colorful, and it puts the focus on love. It’s certainly a better piece of promo art than what we saw for Clare Crawley, Katie Thurston, or Tayshia Adams over the course of the past year. Those ranged from ill-advised to just downright weird at times.

For those who haven’t heard as of yet Michelle’s season is going to look and feel at least somewhat different from what we’ve seen in the past year. Thanks to the presence of vaccines the show was able to film in slightly less of a bubble-like environment to what we’ve seen as of late. There will be at least some travel here, though we wouldn’t expect Michelle or her men to go out of the country.

So when could we see a full trailer for Michelle’s season? Odds are, you’ll be waiting for at least a little while longer. If we had it our way, we’d get something more substantial by the end of the month, preferably during an episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

What do you want to see on Michelle Young’s upcoming season of The Bachelorette?

