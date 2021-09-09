





As you prepare for the MasterChef Legends finale on Fox next week, there are a couple of different things you should know. For starters, we’re getting another two-hour block! There’s a lot of content that the show is bringing to the table and with that, they need proper time to showcase the remaining home cooks.

Also, there is something else quite impressive with the final three: Autumn, Suu, and Kelsey make up the first all-female finale — at least since we started getting three people in the final episode. All of them each bring something different to the table and we can hope that this continues moving forward. There are some celebrity guests and, of course, the most epic showdown of all at the very end.

Below, check out the MasterChef finale synopsis with some more news on what lies ahead:

Legendary Chef Curtis Stone returns as a guest judge for the semifinals when the Top Three battle for a spot in the finale in the appetizer round. Then, Michelin star chef Michael Cimarusti is the final legend to grace the MASTERCHEF kitchen and it’s the finalists last chance to impress with their entree and dessert dishes. Only one will be crowned the winner and earn the coveted title of “MasterChef” in the all-new “Legends: Finale – Curtis Stone/Finale Pt 2 – Michael Cimarusti” two-hour season finale episode of MASTERCHEF airing Wednesday, Sept. 15 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1117/1118) (TV-14 D,L)

We know already that the season 11 finale is not the series finale, so at least you don’t have to worry about that. Instead, we can just sit back, enjoy the show, and see what happens. With the history of this show it’s pretty hard to figure out who is going to emerge from the pack when the dust settles.

