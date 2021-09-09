The Challenge season 37 episode 5: Why did Aneesa leave?







On tonight’s The Challenge season 37 episode 5, we saw an elimination before the showdown at the lair even happened. Why was Aneesa eliminated?

Ultimately, one of the show’s most familiar performers did not get a chance to move forward — and it’s all because of injury. She was not medically cleared to continue, which is a fate we’ve seen from a number of competitors over the years. This is a hard, grueling show where injuries can happen at any given moment. It’s because of this that the medical team is pretty diligent with who they decide to not allow to continue. The good news is that with Aneesa being such a veteran, we have a feeling that she’ll be able to come back and compete again at some other point down the road.

For the sake of Spies, Lies, and Allies, the show did go on. What happened from here?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Challenge right now

What did you think about The Challenge season 37 episode 5?

Are you sad that Aneesa is gone at the moment? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, stick around for other news that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: MTV.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







