Outlander season 6 spoilers: Lauren Lyle teases dark times ahead







As you prepare for Outlander season 6, you should also prepare for one of the darkest batches of episodes to come — at least for Lauren Lyle’s character of Marsali. Given everything that we’ve seen on the Starz show so far, that is truly saying something.

So what sort of issues is the character going to deal with? We imagine that some of them will revolve around the onset of the Revolutionary War, plus also being young parents and trying to figure out how to properly find their place at Fraser’s Ridge. Speaking in a new interview with the Radio Times, here is some of what Lyle had to say about what’s ahead:

“Marsali and Fergus have always been this fun, romantic couple – young, cool – like the ones that make people laugh and are just really in love with each other and have all these kids. And this time [in season six], it just got really deep and really dark… They’re at their most tested.

“It’s the most tumultuous time that we’ve seen them and their relationship [in]. And Marsali really has, this season – it’s the first time you see her having to step up, and she’s sort of supporting the family and dealing with her own needs.”

If Marsali goes through some hard times, at least she knows she has the love and support of all of her extended family around her! This is one of the most important things about Outlander right now: Family and community are central themes and we don’t see that changing at any point in the near future. These characters look after each other and will continue to do so through thick and thin.

Unfortunately, you are still going to be waiting a good while for Outlander season 6 to premiere; there is no firm premiere date just yet! The only thing we can say is to expect it at some point in early 2022, and that we may get more details come next month at New York Comic-Con.

