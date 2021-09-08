The Resident season 5: Morris Chestnut unsure of future status







We know that The Resident season 5 is coming this fall to Fox, but what we’re a little more unsure of is what the future holds for Morris Chestnut.

After being a part of the medical drama for the past couple of years as Barrett Cain, we had heard that the door was open for him to come back this time around. However, that was complicated very much by Chestnut joining another Fox show in Our Kind of People, which is also premiering this fall. This means that his future status, at least for the time being, is a little unclear.

Speaking at Fox’s edition of the TCA Summer Press Tour today, here is what Morris had to say (per Deadline) about his Resident future:

“I’m not sure exactly what’s going to happen with The Resident … I love the cast; I love everything about that show but I also love everything about [Our Kind of People].

“I actually had an opportunity to go back to The Resident full time but when the opportunity came to be on this show and I read the script… there was an opportunity to work with Lee and I was a fan of [creator] Karin [Gist]. Once I read the script, I wanted to be part of this world. I felt that this story about affluent wealthy Black people who are not playing ball or in entertainment was something that the world needed to see and I wanted to be a part of that. It was a no-brainer for me to sign onto this show.”

If Chestnut does not end up going back to The Resident, it will mark the third major exit in the past year from the cast. Emily VanCamp’s stunning departure was first announced earlier this summer, and we saw during season 4 the exit of Shaunette Renée Wilson, who played Mina Okafor.

What do you most want to see from Barrett Cain on The Resident season 5?

